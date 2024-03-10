'The Holdovers' is nominated for 5 Oscars including best picture, Randolph wins supporting actress

"The Holdovers" is nominated for five Oscars this year including best picture, best actor for Paul Giamatti and best supporting actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Already hailed as a new holiday classic, this fresh triumph from "Sideways" director Alexander Payne delivers warmth that shouldn't be mistaken for weakness.

Paul Giamatti shines as a Grinchy teacher who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit Dominic Sessa's Angus, a student with nowhere to go.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for actress in a supporting role, for her performance as the school cook who can't laugh off her pain as the film turns cliches into hard truths.

Dominic Sessa, star of 'The Holdovers,' speaks to George Pinnacchio about breakout role on the Oscars red carpet.

Here are the categories that "The Holdovers" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best actor: Paul Giamatti

Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Best director

Best original screenplay: David Hemingson

Best film editing: Kevin Tent

