UH quarterback Clayton Tune headed to Arizona Cardinals after being selected in 5th round

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune is headed to the pros.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Tune with the 139th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Tune threw for 4,074 yards and 40 touchdowns for the Cougars this past season.

In adding Tune, the Cardinals are beefing up their quarterback room while starter Kyler Murray recovers from ACL surgery, the team said. The move also bolsters the Cardinals' quarterbacks' Texas ties.

Tune is from Carrollton, a little over 30 minutes from Dallas. Murray is also from near the Dallas area, growing up in Bedford.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel, a former Houston Texan, is behind Murray, and veterans Colt McCoy and David Blough are also on the squad.

McCoy attended high school in Tuscola, Texas, and played college football at the University of Texas. As of 2020, he is the only quarterback from the 2010 NFL Draft class still active having spent more than 11 seasons in the NFL.

Like Tune, Blough is also a Carrollton native.

Tune is now the second Cougar to be selected in this draft.

On Friday, the Texans added to their receiving corps when they drafted Nathaniel "Tank" Dell with the 69th pick in the third round.

Dell is the highest drafted Cougar wideout since 2008, and the first Houston player to be drafted by the Texans, the university said.

Meanwhile, the Texans have had a banner draft this year, taking Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud at No. 2 overall. But Houston stunned everybody when they were back on the clock immediately after, drafting Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

