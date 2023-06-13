Young innovators pitch futuristic products in Shark Tank-like STEM competition

The Chemistry Enthusiasts, of Massachusetts, were declared the winners of the 2022 National You Be the Chemist Challenge Monday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second year in a row, some of the nation's most innovative young minds are in Houston, presenting solutions to problems only chemistry can solve.

Five teams gathered Tuesday morning in Memorial City for the 2023 National You Be the Chemist Challenge, a team-based STEM competition for grades 5-8.

Video above includes scenes from the 2022 national challenge.

Chemical Educational Foundation said 17 students are competing in a Shark Tank-like atmosphere, where hypothetical products are presented that could provide big impacts to both the environment and humans alike.

Winners of the national challenge win scholarships that can be used for college or university studies, in addition to skilled trade certifications.

Among this year's pitches are artificial trees that clean the air as well as the real thing, easy-peel shipping labels, solar-powered machines that desalinate sea water for drinking, and a biodegradable filter that prevents pollution from synthetic dyes.

The national finalists, who beat about 6,000 other students from 240 schools, were tasked with creating videos exploring chemistry concepts ahead of this year's Regional Challenge.

PHOTOS: 2022 National You Be the Chemist Challenge

1 of 25

Before Tuesday's competition, students, teachers, parents and leaders from STEM careers were treated to a welcome message from Eyewitness News anchors Erik Barajas and Gina Gaston.

The winners of this year's challenge will be announced Tuesday night.

CEF's You Be the Chemist National Challenge is supported by ABC13 and Disney Future Storytellers.



Through social investments and collaborations like these, Disney is empowering the next generation of storytellers and innovators to dream about their future, build their talents and skills, and become who they imagine they can be.

You can learn more about Disney Future Storytellers at impact.disney.com.

National Finalists for 2023 National You Be the Chemist Challenge

The Young Hoosiers Club, Indiana

Daniel C.

Joy C.

Katherine G.

Sofia L.

Princeton Charter School, New Jersey

Harry D.

Emily G.

Amelie H.

Hudson Middle School, Ohio

Jerry D.

Ian Z.

David B.

Anton B.

Parent-Led Team from BASIS Independent, McLean, Virginia

Tyler D.

Ryan G.

Wesley W.

Parent-Led Team from Redmond Middle School, Washington

Advait B.

Katherine L.

Shreyas R.