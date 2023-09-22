Meteorologist Elita Loresca will join Filipino Young Professionals in October for a day of community and culture at the 2023 Houston Filipino Street Festival.

One of the nation's biggest Filipino festivals returning to Sugar Land in October

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the nation's biggest celebrations of Filipino culture and community will take over Constellation Field in Sugar Land next month.

Join Eyewitness News meteorologist Elita Loresca for the 2023 Houston Filipino Street Festival, happening Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12-7 p.m.

Click here for tickets to the Houston Filipino Street Festival

Clarissa Salazar, president of Filipino Young Professionals of Houston, said the event draws thousands of visitors from across the U.S., and is the biggest festival of its kind in the south.

The festival features live entertainment, cultural dancing, a variety of activities for children and vendors, spanning the entire home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

"It's great that we're able to bring in so many people to share the rich culture of the Phillipines," she said.

Great eats are also central to this annual celebration, allowing visitors to try the traditional lechon, a spit-roasted suckling pig, slow cooked over open coals.

You can also take part in a balut-eating contest, consuming a famous delicacy in the Phillipines - fertilized duck embryos.

"We provide kind of a community for different people to just come in and learn about the Philippines," Salazar said. "You don't have to be Filipino to join!"

ABC13 is proud to serve as official media partner of the 2023 Houston Filipino Street Festival.

