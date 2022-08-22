Spring ISD kindergarten teacher Shanekia Hall wins 2022 Teacher of the Year award

Congratulations Ms. Shanekia Hall! In an interview with Teachers of Tomorrow, she explains what motivated her to go into the profession.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Congratulations to Spring ISD kindergarten teacher Shanekia Hall for receiving the 2022 Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year Award.

The award is the nation's largest alternative certification program.

After tallying over 11,000 votes, the association announced Hall as the winner.

"We are so thankful for the amazing teachers who gave it their all in the classroom this year," the organization wrote on its website.

Hall was surprised with a $5,000 prize for having the most votes.

When asked what motivated her to select teaching as a profession, Hall said:

"I decided to become a teacher because of my personal experience growing up. I lost both parents at a very young age; during this time, my 4th-6th grade teachers played a very influential and impactful role in my life. They went over and beyond, ensuring that my challenges did not overcome my potential to be a success in life. Their impact has left a significant mark on my heart in which I wanted to pay that forward to children who may need one person who will support them through their educational journey. I was that child who needed support when I lost both my parents and since then, it has always been my desire and passion to be in a field that would allow me to make a difference in the lives of children."