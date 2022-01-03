Complete coverage: Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is back and ready to celebrate 50 years of the iconic race! The 2022 race weekend will be packed with fun, family-friendly activities, all leading up to the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.You can find complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon on ABC13 and watch the events live on Sunday, Jan. 16 on TV and online.