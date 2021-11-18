american music awards

On The Red Carpet celebrates the 2021 American Music Awards on ABC

The 2021 AMAs air Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8|7c on ABC.
Calling all music lovers! On The Red Carpet is counting down to the largest fan-voted music event of the year: the 2021 American Music Awards, airing Sunday on ABC.

Cardi B will make her hosting debut at the AMAs. The rapper has won five American Music Awards and is up for three more this year, including Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Olivia Rodrigo is not only making her AMAs debut this year, but she also leads the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. The starlet broke out as a solo artist this year, breaking numerous streaming records with songs "drivers license" and "good 4 u."

Following close behind Rodrigo are The Weeknd with six nods and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who scored five nods each.

FULL LIST: 2021 American Music Awards nominees

The night will also be filled with showstopping performances. BTS will take the stage with Coldplay for their first live performance of "My Universe."



The AMAs will also be grounds for an epic "Battle of Boston," featuring boy bands New Kids on the Block and New Edition taking the stage for a can't-miss performance. Other performers include Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Diplo, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees and Chloe Bailey.

You can watch "On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the American Music Awards" on these ABC Owned Television Stations:

  • WABC (New York) - Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12 a.m.
  • KABC (Los Angeles) - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
  • WLS (Chicago) - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
  • WPVI (Philadelphia) - Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 a.m.
  • KGO (San Francisco) - Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m.
  • KTRK (Houston) - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m.
  • WTVD (Raleigh) - Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:00 a.m.
  • KFSN (Fresno) - Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
