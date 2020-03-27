hurricane

Up to 4 major hurricanes eyed for 2020 Atlantic storm season

Though coronavirus is in the spotlight right now, it would be handy to remember that we are nearly two months out from the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. On top of last year's hectic hurricane season, forecasters are anticipating another busy year.

Hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, AccuWeather's meteorologists believe the Atlantic basin will see 14 to 18 tropical storms during this upcoming season. Of those storms, seven to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes and two to four are predicted to strengthen into major hurricanes.

"It's going to be an above-normal season," said Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's top hurricane expert. "On a normal year, we have around 12 storms, six hurricanes and roughly three major hurricanes."

Forecasters believe the country will see two to four impacts.

"These could be direct hits or a storm scraping the coast but still causing impacts," he said.

According to AccuWeather, 2019 season marked the fourth year in a row of above-average activity in the basin and tied with 1969 for the fourth most-active hurricane season on record.

While we are still a few months out from hurricane season, forecasters urge residents living on or near the coast to make hurricane plans.

RELATED: How to prepare for a hurricane

Last year, three of the most notable 18 hurricanes were hurricane Dorian, Lorenzo and Humberto causing more than $11 billion in damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Patience gone: Harris County Harvey program head demoted
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
Residents asked to move after Imelda leaves them without water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News