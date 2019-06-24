Society

What 2020 has to offer: New cars, band reunions, Olympics, mission to Mars

By Alex Meier
Goodbye 2019, hello 2020!

The past year gave us new characters (hello, Baby Yoda!) exciting sports moments (Go USWNT!), and fascinating discoveries (like the first picture of a black hole!), yet it's hard to look back when there's so much ahead.

Here's what we can look forward to in 2020:

Holidays land on perfect days in 2020

After this year's late Thanksgiving and Wednesday Christmas, Americans deserve a better holiday lineup. In 2020:

  • Valentine's Day is a Friday
  • 4th of July is a Saturday
  • Halloween is a Saturday
  • Christmas is a Friday
  • The New Year starts with a three-day weekend




    • Enjoy four consecutive supermoons

    The new year brings four straight supermoons in a row, starting in February and ending in May. Skygazers will also be treated to a rare Blue Moon on Halloween.

    America votes in the 2020 presidential election

    Ready or not, the 2020 U.S. presidential election is coming up in November. President Donald Trump is running for reelection, and several top Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are fighting to take his place

    More magic comes to Disney Parks

    Disneyland Resort will be offering guests more reasons to visit in 2020!

    The park will debut Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (Jan. 17), the Magic Happens Parade (Feb. 28) and Avengers Campus (summer 2020).

    Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

    Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.



    The Yankees and White Sox will play a "Field of Dreams" game

    The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will go the distance to play in Iowa next season on the site where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.

    A temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will be built in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the 1989 movie was filmed. The White Sox and Yankees will then come to Iowa for the game on Aug. 13, 2020.

    The 2020 Corvette hits the pavement

    The highly-anticipated 2020 Corvette gets a high-tech makeover for the future.

    Starting at $59,995, the all-new mid-engine sports car will become available in early 2020.

    This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich.

    AP Photo/Paul Sancya



    Japan hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics

    Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, an event that is creating much anticipation for the entire nation. The games will take place from July 24 to Aug. 9.

    A total solar eclipse will block out the sun

    Those living and visiting South America will be treated to a total solar eclipse on Dec. 14. This region is super lucky -- they already experienced the astronomical event on July 2, 2019.

    Elon Musk hopes his high-speed tunnel will be "fully operational" in 2020

    Elon Musk has plans in 2020 to get residents and visitors around Las Vegas with less hassle.

    Musk tweeted that his underground commercial tunnel, running from the convention center to the Strip, will hopefully be fully operational by December of 2020.



    Floyd Mayweather says he's 'coming out of retirement in 2020'

    Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather posted to Instagram that he's "coming out of retirement in 2020."

    This comes after the 42-year-old posted that he's partnering with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White for "another spectacular event" but did not specify details.

    Motley Crüe confirms the band will tour in 2020

    Motley Crüe officially announced their upcoming reunion.

    The band will be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard. Exact dates and venues have yet to be announced. The news comes six years after publicly signing a "Cessation of Touring" agreement.

    NASA embarks on a new Mars mission

    A 2020 mission to Mars will attempt to tackle high-priority science goals: Finding life on the red planet and paving the way for human exploration. NASA's 2,300-pound Mars rover is set to launch in July.

    Highly anticipated movies hit theaters

    The new year will bring new characters and new storylines to the big screen!

    Titles include Marvel's "Black Widow" (May 1), the live-action re-imagining of "Mulan" (March 27) and Pixar's new film "Soul" (June 19).

    EMBED More News Videos

    Watch the December 2019 teaser trailer for Marvel's "Black Widow."

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societymlbelon muskolympicsdisneysupermoonmarsmarvelu.s. & world2020 presidential election
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
    $15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
    Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
    Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
    SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
    1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
    Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
    Show More
    Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
    Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
    Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
    YouTuber builds million dollar empire
    Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
    More TOP STORIES News