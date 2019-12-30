Science

5 astronomy events to look for in 2020: Consecutive supermoons, Halloween Blue Moon, solar eclipse

2020 is the start of a new decade, and with it comes several fascinating astronomy events!

The new year brings four straight supermoons in a row, from February to May, according to AccuWeather.

This means the moon will appear much larger and brighter than normal.

Speaking of moons, look out for a rare Blue Moon on Halloween night. It may look spooky, but the extra-bright moon will light the way for trick-or-treating!

Those living and visiting South America will be treated to a total solar eclipse on Dec.14. This region is super lucky -- they already experienced the astronomical event on July 2, 2019.

Mark your calendars! The Geminid Meteor Shower will illuminate the sky the night of Dec. 13-14. Unlike 2019's shower, the moon will not contest with the sky, making it likely for stargazers to see 150 meteors per hour on a clear night.

Finally, Jupiter and Saturn will meet in a "super conjunction" on Dec. 21. This will be the largest planets' closest encounter in the sky in almost 400 years.
