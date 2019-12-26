Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda toys: How to preorder plush toys, bobbleheads on shopDisney.com

The Internet's favorite green baby is now available for you to take home!

While popular memes may refer to the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" breakout star as "Baby Yoda," his official name is "The Child," and toys inspired by the character are now available on shopDisney.com.

Fans of the Disney+ show can preorder "The Child" plush toys, action figures, bobbleheads and Funko "Pop! Vinyls."

The action figures include the adorable 50-year-old creature in poses inspired by iconic scenes, such as eating a frog and using "The Force."

The orders won't arrive until March at the earliest.

The team behind "The Mandalorian" waited to release the toy in order to avoid spoiling "The Child's" episode 1 reveal.

Click here to learn more about "The Child" toys.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneystar warstoys
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after crashing car into New Caney home
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
ABC13's Morning News
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
1 person arrested after Midtown METRO Police car crash
Foggy mornings ahead of next cold front
Show More
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
What to know about Kwanzaa
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by father of baby
Neighbor stops fight where man shot gun 11 times: neighbors
More TOP STORIES News