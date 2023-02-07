Suspect in 2013 Pasadena murder turned himself in after being released for criminal trespass

The homicide was considered a cold case until detectives reopened it in 2019, and police arrested a person of interest in that case for a different crime. This is what he did after his release from jail.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten years ago, a man was murdered in Pasadena, and many thought this case had turned cold. That was until police said the victim's alleged killer turned himself in this past Sunday.

Julian Maldonado was killed back in 2013 at 318 Campbell Avenue.

The homicide was considered a cold case until detectives reopened it in 2019 when Benjamin Reyes was named a person of interest. Pasadena police say they arrested Reyes in August of last year for a criminal trespass violation, which he pleaded guilty to.

After he was released from the Harris County Jail, police said Reyes walked into the Pasadena police station on Sunday and confessed to Maldonado's murder. Reyes provided police with not only details on the incident but physical evidence.

He now faces a capital murder charge and is being held in the county jail without bond.

