accuweather

How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005's historic numbers

The 2020 hurricane season has been one for the record books. With activity expected to continue, AccuWeather's team of forecasters has upped their forecast for this season to 28 named storms.

This would tie the record for the most named storms in a season, which was set in 2005.

Other changes to AccuWeather's hurricane season forecast include an increase in the number of forecasted hurricanes to 13, an increase in the number of major hurricanes to six and an increase in the number of storms with impacts on the United States to 10. Hurricanes that are category 3 or above are considered major.

The historic 2005 season had similar numbers. That year saw 15 hurricanes, seven of which were major. This includes Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and was the costliest natural disaster in United States history. Just weeks after Katrina, Hurricane Rita hit the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 5 storm. More than 1.3 million people in Texas and Louisiana were evacuated, with many stuck on the roads for hours and hours in gridlocked traffic. About 100 deaths were blamed on the evacuation ahead of the storm.

EMBED More News Videos

Along parts of the Gulf coast, first responders and families are feeling drained from Hurricanes Sally, Laura and others even though there's more rain on the way and more trouble brewing in the tropics with Tropical Storm beta.



Like 2005, this year has seen so many storms that the designated list of storm names has been exhausted. Starting with Tropical Storm Beta, storms are now named using letters of the Greek alphabet.

"It's very rare. It's only happened in 2005, and now we're going to see it happen in 2020," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

EMBED More News Videos

What makes a tropical storm different from any other storm to begin with?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathertropical stormeye on the gulftropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Officials fear disaster fatigue amid pandemic, busy hurricane season
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
What to do about utilities and house fires after a hurricane
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta continues to flood coastal areas
Harris Co. Judge addresses Beta's flooding danger
Whoa! Kemah Boardwalk pounded by storm surge
Harris and Galveston counties under disaster declaration
Part of Galveston pier collapses, but that was on purpose
Lone man spotted standing in Tropical Storm Beta's tides
Truck driver in Surfside Beach determined to deliver gas
Show More
La Porte residents on evacuating before Beta makes landfall
Feral hog population is ballooning across US, USDA reports
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Mourners sing 'Imagine' after Supreme Court justice's death
Supreme Court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left
More TOP STORIES News