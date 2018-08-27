2-year-old boy drowns in small pond near Rosenberg home

Incident: 6100 Eagle Dr.,Rosenberg. We are investigating the drowning of a 2-yr old boy. He wandered off to a small pond on the property. Lt. Bentley POC on scene for media. pic.twitter.com/81euVLZIe4 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 27, 2018

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a child drowned in a small pond.The 2-year-old boy was found in the water Monday afternoon in the 6100 block of Eagle Drive in Rosenberg.Deputies say the boy wandered into a small pond on the family's property.