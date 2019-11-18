2 women working on food truck robbed and sexually assaulted: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for two men accused of robbing a food truck and sexually assaulting the female employees.

On Nov. 6, police responded to reports of a robbery in the 7100 block of Fondren.

Authorities say the employees were closing up a food truck for the night when two men entered the truck and demanded money.

Police say one of the men searched each of the female employees and inappropriately touched them.

The men then fled the scene in a silver van.

Police described both men as as black males, weighing 170 pounds and standing at 6'. One of the men was wearing silver clothing and a ski mask, while the other man wore black clothing and a black ski mask.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the men's arrest. You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS or online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
