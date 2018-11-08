HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police say the bodies of two teenage boys were found Thursday afternoon at a luxury apartment complex in Upper Kirby after an apparent murder-suicide.
The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buffalo Speedway at 5:20 p.m.
BREAKING: 2 people found shot dead at “The Park at River Oaks” apt complex off Buffalo speedway.— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 8, 2018
Working to learn more about the details surrounding the deaths. I will have a live report coming up at 6 #ABC13 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/E40F3bKPhi
According to authorities, the two teens were found shot to death inside an apartment by the mother of one of the boys. A firearm was found inside an apartment.
Police later said the boys were each 15 years old and were best friends.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.
Two confirmed dead inside an apartment 3100 Buffalo Speedway by apparent gun shot. #hounews CC10— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2018