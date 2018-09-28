WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --Two teens at the center of a robbery surveillance video are in custody.
Both teens are charged with stealing from a store clerk after he collapsed from a heart attack.
The clerk argued with the teens because they refused to pay for pepperoni sticks. He then fell to the ground a few moments later.
The teens took off, but returned twice to steal cigarettes and cash from the register.. They never even called 911.
Police caught the 13-year-old suspect. Then a 17-year-old turned himself in.
The clerk is recovering at home.
RELATED: Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say