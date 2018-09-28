EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4213745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man and two teens left a clerk suffering a heart attack to die, but not before helping themselves to the cash, police said.

Two teens at the center of a robbery surveillance video are in custody.Both teens are charged with stealing from a store clerk after he collapsed from a heart attack.The clerk argued with the teens because they refused to pay for pepperoni sticks. He then fell to the ground a few moments later.The teens took off, but returned twice to steal cigarettes and cash from the register.. They never even called 911.Police caught the 13-year-old suspect. Then a 17-year-old turned himself in.The clerk is recovering at home.