Couple speeding in Dodge Challenger killed in 6-vehicle crash in NW Harris Co.

A couple was killed in a 6-vehicle crash after speeding in a Dodge Challenger Sunday night in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. Mount Houston.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver, identified as Juan Molina, and his passenger, Yisel Rucoba, were in an orange 2017 Challenger speeding in an eastbound lane of W. Mount Houston when the Challenger changed lanes unsafely. It was hit by driver Lamberto Vazquez, who was heading eastbound in a gray 2016 Chrysler 200.

When Vazquez hit the Challenger, it spun into oncoming traffic, creating a chain-reaction crash.

The Challenger was then hit by a maroon 2008 Honda Accord going westbound on W. Mount Houston. A man named Joseph Farrell was in the maroon Accord, which rotated clockwise and was hit by a white Honda Accord carrying Ut-Em Pham and his passenger Hue Tran.

Saul Torres and his 12-year-old child were also traveling westbound in a black 2006 Chrysler 300 while driver Sarahi Ramos was in a black 2007 Nissan Xterra behind them.

Farrell's car continued spinning clockwise and was hit once by Ramos in the Xterra. Authorities say that as the Xterra hit Farrell's car, it also hit the Challenger, which spun again before being hit by Torres' vehicle.

Torres and his child had to be cut out of their car. They were taken with serious injuries to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Molina and Rucoba died at the scene. Deputies believe the couple was married.

The Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



