2 people shot after fight breaks out in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --A fight behind a store in Baytown on Thursday evening resulted in two people being shot.
Baytown police said the incident happened on Wisconsin Street near Market at about 8 p.m.
According to police, a 16-year-old and a 50-year-old were wounded from the shooting.
Police initially said three people were detained, but it's not known whether any of them was the shooter.
The 16-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital. That person's condition was not immediately disclosed.