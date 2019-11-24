2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in surgery after a shooting at a house party in northwest Harris County.Deputies received the 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday from a home on Baskove Drive.Police say there was an altercation in the backyard when a woman and a man were shot. According to authorities, one of the victims was shot in the head.Police are investigating, but haven't named any suspects at this time.The owner of the home was arrested for making alcohol accessible to minors. Police say she threw a party for her nephew's 24th birthday. He is not one of the people who was shot.The homeowner was taken to jail, but her name hasn't been released.