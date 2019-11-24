2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in surgery after a shooting at a house party in northwest Harris County.

Deputies received the 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday from a home on Baskove Drive.

Police say there was an altercation in the backyard when a woman and a man were shot. According to authorities, one of the victims was shot in the head.

Police are investigating, but haven't named any suspects at this time.

The owner of the home was arrested for making alcohol accessible to minors. Police say she threw a party for her nephew's 24th birthday. He is not one of the people who was shot.

The homeowner was taken to jail, but her name hasn't been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge grants pre-trial release for Liberty Co. District Attorney
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
$400 fajitas? Yeah, you read that right
Metallica's whiskey draws hundreds of fans
Councilwoman hopeful under legal battle after criminal check
Sunny & Mild Sunday....Moisture & rain returning next week
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Show More
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq visit
Exploding ammunition leads to firefighter injury in house fire
Explosion at Dippin' Dots ice cream factory leaves 4 injured
ABC13 Evening News for November 23, 2019
Man killed in thrift store parking lot shooting
More TOP STORIES News