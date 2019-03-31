Driver returned to scene of deadly hit-and-run in the Heights, police say

Fatality Crash Investigation: Auto-Ped Crash. 800 Shepherd @ W. 10th. Three pedestrians struck. Two fatalities. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed during an alleged hit-and-run in the Heights.Houston police say two people were struck at the 800 block of North Shepherd near West 10th Street.Officials searched for the suspected driver who fled, but she returned to the scene herself.Police say the driver went to a family member's house, but didn't say for how long.Officials don't know why the victims were in the street when they were hit.