Two people are dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston late Sunday night.Authorities say that around 10:30 p.m. a car pulled up on 11900 Huntington Glen and a man got out and started firing shots at a second man who was inside another car.Police found the first man dead in the middle of the street.The second man, who was shot inside the car, crashed into a brick wall. He also died.Officials tell ABC13 a 16-year-old innocent bystander was hit while walking down the road.He was taken to the hospital.Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.