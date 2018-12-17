2 killed in shooting that wounded innocent 16-year-old in southwest Houston, police say

Two people were killed and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston late Sunday night.


Authorities say that around 10:30 p.m. a car pulled up on 11900 Huntington Glen and a man got out and started firing shots at a second man who was inside another car.

Police found the first man dead in the middle of the street.

The second man, who was shot inside the car, crashed into a brick wall. He also died.

Officials tell ABC13 a 16-year-old innocent bystander was hit while walking down the road.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

