2 killed, 1 injured during shooting at west Houston nightclub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were killed during a shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside of a nightclub in the 9000 block of Westheimer around 2 a.m.

Authorities told ABC13 that a fight broke out inside of the club and then moved outside.

Moments later, someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots, killing two people and injuring one more.

The third victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He's expected to survive.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video for more information.
