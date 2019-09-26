2 in custody after shots fired near The Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after shots were fired near The Galleria.Investigators say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dillard's at 5000 Westheimer.Officers say a suspect shot several rounds but didn't hit anyone.SkyEye was over the scene of the shooting as police took two possible suspects into custody.Our cameras caught police as they surrounded a white vehicle in the parking lot. The car's doors were left open, and we can see merchandise on the hood of the car.We are working to find out how the vehicle and the two people taken into custody are connected, if at all, to the shooting.Certainly some terrifying moments outside the store, but thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.