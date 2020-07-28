Plane loses power while flying 7,000 feet in the air before crash, DPS said

MORE: investigators tell me pilot is 40 years old. He’s in worse shape than the passenger. Passenger is around 34yo. Investigators don’t know the relationship btwn the two—or where they were possibly going to/coming from. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/7w187qRPPv — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 28, 2020

Crews respond to a small plane crash in the 15700 block or Boulder Oaks Dr. in Houston.



1 patient was extricated by rescue crews. 2 patients were transported by @cyfairfd EMS to @memorialhermann - TMC.@TxDPS is on-scene investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO#hounews pic.twitter.com/EkzRZAiKua — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) July 28, 2020

Two people on a plane are in the hospital after an aircraft crash-landed in a front yard early Tuesday morning in the Bear Creek neighborhood.Around 2 a.m., the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office responded to a call of an aircraft down on Boulder Oaks Drive.When they arrived, they found a small plane with the fuselage mostly intact.Two people were on board. Investigators say the pilot, age 40, is in worse shape than his passenger, a 33-year-old.According to DPS, the pilot was headed to the Sugar Land airport when the plane lost power while flying 7,000 feet in the air."I would venture to say there was a higher power at work here. It's hard for me to conceptualize. I'm at five, six, 7,000 feet and I'm lying in the street right here going in whatever land speed that they were going. So I tend to believe that there's probably a higher power at work here," Sgt. Richard Standifer with DPS said.The pilot went down in front of a home and hit a tree."That didn't hit any houses, didn't hit any cars, just amazing. That is amazing," neighbor Marsha Miller told ABC13.The owner of the home where the plane went down said she thought the sound of the crash was thunder."I thought it was a thunder, you know how the weather's been, like, up and down crazy. So I thought it was actually thunder until my mom comes, like, running out her room. She's like, 'The truck,' because we're always parked right there, so she automatically thought somebody had hit the truck," homeowner Frida Rodriguez said. "And she comes out, and I come out running behind her and it was really dark so we couldn't really see. And my mom said 'I'll turn on my flashlight,' and we see it was a whole plane. So it was just crazy."Cy-Fair Fire Department crews say they had to extricate one person who was trapped in the wreckage from the plane.Both people were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.Investigators say they don't know the relationship between the two.The crash is under investigation.