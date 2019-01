Two people have been hospitalized after a fire in southeast Houston.The Houston Fire Department says they responded at around 2:23 p.m. to a call of a fire at the 12000 block of Lawndale Street.According to HFD, one person was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, while the second person was taken by ambulance.Crews say they managed to extinguish the fire.The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.