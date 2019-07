EMBED >More News Videos Jeep and driver rescued in Lake Conroe after sliding backwards into water.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Two good Samaritans jumped into action when witnesses said a woman intentionally drove her SUV into a river on Sunday.Crews were called just before 4 p.m. to an area near a jogging trail in north Philadelphia.When crews arrived the vehicle was already in the water.Witnesses tell WPVI-TV that the good Samaritans jumped into the water and helped rescue the woman.No injuries have been reported.It's unclear what caused the woman to drive into the water.