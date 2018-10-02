2 hospitalized after exposure to powdery substance at Cruz's Houston campaign office

HOUSTON, Texas --
Two people have been taken to a hospital after they were exposed to a powdery substance in a piece of mail that was sent to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston campaign office.

The mail was sent to the Phoenix Tower office building, located at 3200 Southwest Freeway.


According to HFD, two people were taken to a hospital after being exposed to a white powdery substance. HFD later confirmed that all tests were negative for any hazardous substance.



Officials say the 9th floor was evacuated and the elevators were turned off as a precaution during the investigation. The evacuation order was lifted shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The two people taken to the hospital do not work for the Cruz campaign.


Houston police are assisting the FBI with the investigation.


