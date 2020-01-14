2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- Two El Campo ISD seniors were killed over the weekend in two separate car crashes.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said Johnycia Polk was killed in a crash on Highway 71 on Friday.

James Russell O'Canas also died in a crash the following day.



"The students and staff will react in different ways to the deaths of both of these fellow Ricebirds," said ECISD superintendent Kelly Waters. "We all should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred."

Details of the two crashes were not immediately released. Waters said counselors are on standby for those students who may need extra support.

"We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow," said Waters. "We encourage you to do the same."
