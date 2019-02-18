2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Sugar Land home.

Two people are dead in a possible murder-suicide at a Sugar Land home, officials say.Officers were called to the house at 1215 Pendergrass Trail just after 6 a.m. Monday.Police say they arrived and found a woman dead in the driveway. When they entered the home, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was dead in the bedroom.It appears the man and the woman were married, according to police.Authorities told ABC13 a 16-year-old girl was in the home. She called police and said her dad wouldn't come out of the bedroom.She was not injured.This is a developing story. It will be updated with details as they become available.