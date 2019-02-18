2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Sugar Land home where 16-year-old girl was inside

EMBED </>More Videos

2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Sugar Land home.

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are dead in a possible murder-suicide at a Sugar Land home, officials say.

Officers were called to the house at 1215 Pendergrass Trail just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say they arrived and found a woman dead in the driveway. When they entered the home, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was dead in the bedroom.

It appears the man and the woman were married, according to police.

Authorities told ABC13 a 16-year-old girl was in the home. She called police and said her dad wouldn't come out of the bedroom.

She was not injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with details as they become available.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidefatal shootingSugar Land
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing during chase
Pope and other church leaders meet to discuss sex abuse
Concerns grow over no-knock warrant that led to deadly HPD raid
Selena-themed cups returning to Stripes stores this weekend
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Your 2019 guide for summer camps in and around Houston
Softball coach allegedly attacks a 60-year-old grandmother
Show More
The 60: Average tax refund down for second week in a row
New details revealed about man accused of impersonating cop
Former Magnolia ISD bus driver arrested for child sex assault
Tiger found in vacant Houston home getting used to new surroundings
Houston Weather: Cool start to Monday with rain chances increasing Monday night
More News