Deputies respond to NW Harris Co. home where 2 people have died, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is in the early stage of an investigation Friday evening, involving two deaths inside a home not too far from the northwest bend of the Sam Houston Tollway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the deaths in the 9600 block of Red Maple Drive, which is in the Maple Leaf Garden neighborhood.

The sheriff added that the victims appeared to have been shot, but the exact circumstances of what happened were not immediately disclosed.

An Eyewitness News crew captured multiple crime scene vehicles lined along the street as the investigation got underway.

Neighbors told ABC13 off-camera that deputies have come to the house pretty often, but they couldn't say why.

