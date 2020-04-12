2 children hit by vehicles in unrelated NE Harris Co. crashes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said two children were hit by vehicles in separate, unrelated crashes in northeast Harris County on Sunday.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for a driver who failed to stop after one of the incidents.

According to officials, a 5-year-old boy was struck near the 3200 block of Atascocita Elm Drive. He was taken to Memorial Herman by LifeFlight.

The driver who hit the boy remained at the scene.

Another child, a 9-year-old, has minor injuries after being hit near Atasococita Elm Drive and Ferrari Street, officials said.

Deputies say the person in the vehicle fled, but returned to the scene for investigations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countychild injuredchildren injuriesaccidentharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Customers call random student, not chef, for Indian food orders
120 attended in-person Easter service, church said
COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Woman lifts neighbors' spirits with Easter bunny surprise
Show More
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower in Chicago
Chilly temperatures tonight
Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
Texas cases rising as Abbott hopes to reopen businesses
Burglar stuck inside pipe screamed for help in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News