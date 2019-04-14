Storm kills two children in East Texas after tree falls on moving car

LUFKIN, Texas -- Authorities in East Texas say two children were killed after a tree fell on a car as it was being driven during a strong storm.The Angelina County Sheriff's Office says an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old died Saturday when the tree toppled onto the back of their family's car in Lufkin while it was in motion. Capt. Alton Lenderman says the parents, who were in the front seats, were not injured.Additional details were not immediately available. In nearby Cherokee County, winds of up to 60 mph damaged two homes in the town of Alto, about 140 miles north of Houston.