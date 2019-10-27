2 burglars wanted in string of broad daylight break-ins

Police in Sugar Land and West University are looking for two men accused of burglarizing homes.

Surveillance video from earlier this month shows the same suspect in the same getaway car approaching the homes in broad daylight.

Investigators believe the suspect knocks on the doors to make sure the owners are not there, then leaves to drive around and enter through back doors.

West University police say after breaking a back door to get into a home on Chalice Street, the burglar ransacked the master bedroom and stole jewelry.

If you have any information, contact Sugar Land or West University police.

