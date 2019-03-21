2 bars cleared in crash that killed Lyft passenger in Clear Lake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3306104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed a mother and her baby, Deborah Wrigley reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators have cleared two Houston area bars after a deadly drunk driving crash in Clear Lake.The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that it does not believe Erik Deleon, 21, had drinks at Bombshells or Studio 80 before causing a crash that killed a Lyft passenger and left its driver in a coma.Deleon had a blood-alcohol concentration of .210 at the time of the crash, nearly three times the legal limit, court documents show.He is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge for the death of Dr. Billy Satterfield and intoxication assault charges for injuring driver Ezatullah Safi.Satterfield, who was employed at the University of Houston-Clear Lake from 2007 until last year, was less than five miles from home when he was killed, according to investigators.Sources say Deleon told officers on scene he was pounding tequila shots at a bar just before the crash. Bar receipts were found in his truck.All along, the company that owns both bars was in cooperation with the investigation, said Sean Teare with the district attorney's office.