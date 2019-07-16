19-year-old shot and killed at northwest Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot at a northwest Harris County apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they got a report of a shooting in the 8700 block of Point Park Drive at about 2:40 p.m.
The victim was shot at the apartment and transported to a hospital where he died.
Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.
