19-year-old charged in connection with killing friend's stepdad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a fight over income tax money led to a man being murdered in east Harris County.Police say 19-year-old Rishaud West shot and killed Kenneth Benjamin after a fight in the 12000 block of Wild Pine.Prosecutors say Benjamin and his 15-year-old stepson were arguing over income tax money before the teen had his girlfriend call West to come to the house.When West arrived, authorities say he and Benjamin got into a dispute, which ended with Benjamin being shot to death.West is being held in the Harris County Jail on murder charges.