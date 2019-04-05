19-year-old charged in connection with killing friend's stepdad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a fight over income tax money led to a man being murdered in east Harris County.

Police say 19-year-old Rishaud West shot and killed Kenneth Benjamin after a fight in the 12000 block of Wild Pine.

Prosecutors say Benjamin and his 15-year-old stepson were arguing over income tax money before the teen had his girlfriend call West to come to the house.

When West arrived, authorities say he and Benjamin got into a dispute, which ended with Benjamin being shot to death.

West is being held in the Harris County Jail on murder charges.
