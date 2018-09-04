19 people trapped upside down on malfunctioning carnival ride at Washington State Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

19 people rescued after carnival ride malfunctioned

PUYALLUP, Washington (KTRK) --
Nearly 20 people had to be rescued after they got stuck upside down on a ride at the Washington State Fair.

The "El Nino" ride stopped working suddenly Monday afternoon, trapping 19 people high in the air.

After about 10 minutes, workers were able to get everyone safely down.

The fair has not said what might have caused the ride to stop.

The fair says every day the ride goes through at least three test rotations before riders are allowed on.

Just days before, passengers were stuck on a roller coaster in Illinois. The safety sensors tripped at the Six Flags amusement park on Saturday, and guests had to be escorted off the ride.
EMBED More News Videos

Riders rescued after Six Flags Great America roller coaster stops midway through ride. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carnivalamusement parkamusement rideu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Police
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
'American Idol' hopefuls audition for chance to be a star
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Show More
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
New program helps low, moderate-income buyers afford homes
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
Officials monitoring weather as concerns arise after storms
More News