PUYALLUP, Washington (KTRK) --Nearly 20 people had to be rescued after they got stuck upside down on a ride at the Washington State Fair.
The "El Nino" ride stopped working suddenly Monday afternoon, trapping 19 people high in the air.
After about 10 minutes, workers were able to get everyone safely down.
The fair has not said what might have caused the ride to stop.
The fair says every day the ride goes through at least three test rotations before riders are allowed on.
Just days before, passengers were stuck on a roller coaster in Illinois. The safety sensors tripped at the Six Flags amusement park on Saturday, and guests had to be escorted off the ride.