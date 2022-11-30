Family finds 18-year-old shot to death inside car in Cy-Fair neighborhood

Family members managed to track the 18-year-old's location to the Woodland West Subdivision. Details were minimal, but investigators believe he may have been meeting someone.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family searching for a missing 18-year-old in a Cy-Fair area neighborhood found him shot to death inside his car overnight.

The search unfolded not far from White Oak Bayou and ended in the 7900 block of Shady Grove Lane near Woodland Oaks Drive.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the 18-year-old was found shot to death inside his Ford Mustang, which was parked in a secluded area, around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old's family managed to track his location to the Woodland West Subdivision after they were unable to reach him. It's unclear exactly when the family started to look for the teen.

Investigators said they believe the 18-year-old's death was a homicide.

Details were minimal, but investigators believe he may have been meeting someone in the area.

"We have no suspect information or suspect vehicle information at this time," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Beall explained that the neighborhood where the 18-year-old was found was purchased by Harris County Flood Control several years ago. He said a lot of the homes have been razed and the neighborhood is a park-like wooded area.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

