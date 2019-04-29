18-year-old girl shot in leg amid hail of gunfire in Katy area neighborhood

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old was shot amid a hail of gunfire in a Katy area neighborhood overnight.

Deputies said dozens of rounds were fired on Harris Mill Drive near Westfield just after 10 p.m.

Bullet holes could be seen on the cars and evidence markers litter the street where several shell casings were found.

Deputies said it started with two groups of people, allegedly students from a nearby high school, who were fighting in the street. One person opened fire, hitting several cars, a house and an 18-year-old girl, who was shot in the leg.

"When I came out, the shooting had settled down, but I heard it coming out the door. I wanted to make sure my family was ok. And when we got out here, my niece came in my house. I touched her and said, 'Are you ok?' And she said, 'I think I have been shot,'" witness Mark Sanders said.

Deputies say this may have been an ongoing situation between the groups, possibly carrying over from a high school.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

As for the victim, she was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
