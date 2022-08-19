150 migrants found being smuggled in 18-wheeler in Walmart parking lot in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler smuggling more than 100 migrants across the Texas border was stopped Wednesday, border patrol agents said.
A total of 37 people are in custody.
Border patrol officials said the truck was stopped at a Walmart parking lot in Del Rio with 150 people inside, including a family with a young child.
The temperature was over 100 degrees in the truck, agents said.
This comes nearly two months after 53 people died in San Antonio while being smuggled in a sweltering tractor trailer. Four people are charged in that case.
