150 migrants found being smuggled in 18-wheeler in Walmart parking lot in Del Rio

Over 100 migrants were found inside an 18-wheeler in Del Rio, Texas, according to border patrol agents. They say the temperature inside was extreme.

DEL RIO, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler smuggling more than 100 migrants across the Texas border was stopped Wednesday, border patrol agents said.

A total of 37 people are in custody.

Border patrol officials said the truck was stopped at a Walmart parking lot in Del Rio with 150 people inside, including a family with a young child.

The temperature was over 100 degrees in the truck, agents said.

This comes nearly two months after 53 people died in San Antonio while being smuggled in a sweltering tractor trailer. Four people are charged in that case.

