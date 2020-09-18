18-wheeler flies off I-45 and crashes into parking lot of Downtown Aquarium

Freeway Closure: All mainlanes of 600 N IH-45 southbound at Preston are shut down for a major crash. All I-10 connectors to IH-45 southbound will be shut down as well. Find alternate routes and expect delays. #houtraffic #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of I-45 southbound at Preston are shut down after a big rig flew off the freeway and crashed into the parking lot of the Downtown Aquarium.Amazingly, the driver survived.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.Authorities are trying to figure out why the driver of the 18-wheeler drifted off the overpass and went through the barricades, causing the big rig's cab and trailer to fall 30 feet.The truck is demolished.Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries. He could be seen on a stretcher with a neck brace.Note that all I-10 connectors to I-45 southbound are shut down as well.Houston police advise you to find alternate routes and expect delays.