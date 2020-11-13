Child airlifted to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-45

Deputies responded to reports of an 18-wheeler crash on I-45 at Cypresswood around 11:52 a.m.
.@HCSO_D2Patrol deputies and traffic investigators are on the scene of a major crash at Cypresswood Dr. and North Fwy involving two vehicles. A child is being transported to a hospital by Life Flight in unknown condition. #hounews pic.twitter.com/QstcOJiEPi— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 13, 2020
Transtar images show an 18-wheeler off the road in some nearby trees.
Deputies said a child was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The condition of the child is unknown.
It's not clear what exactly caused the crash, but officials are investigating.
