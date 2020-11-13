Child airlifted to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-45

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been injured following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Spring on Friday.

Deputies responded to reports of an 18-wheeler crash on I-45 at Cypresswood around 11:52 a.m.



Transtar images show an 18-wheeler off the road in some nearby trees.
Deputies said a child was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The condition of the child is unknown.

It's not clear what exactly caused the crash, but officials are investigating.

