Driver rescued after big rig crashes into westbound lane wall of Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an 18-wheeler was rescued Sunday morning after it rolled over on the westbound lanes of Beltway 8 at North Sam Plaza.The crash happened at about 3 a.m. when the big rig lost control and slammed into an outside wall of the toll plaza, causing it to flip onto its side.Video at the scene shows the trailer busted open and all the produce it was carrying came out.Two lanes had been blocked off as crews worked to flip the 18-wheeler back over and clear the mess, but the accident has since been cleared.No injuries were reported.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.