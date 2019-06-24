17-year-old shot while walking in hotel parking lot in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in a hotel parking lot in west Houston.It happened near the Beltway and Richmond Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.Detectives say the teenager was walking through the hotel parking lot when he was hit.The two shots came from someone in a car in the parking lot of the post office next door to the hotel, authorities told ABC13.He was initially taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, but his condition was serious enough that Life Flight later flew him to the Texas Medical Center.One of the bullets also shattered the window of one of the hotel rooms, which was empty at the time.Police are now trying to figure out if the 17-year-old was targeted or if this was a random shooting."It looks like they were fired from the post office through the iron fence and into the parking lot. We are trying to figure that out. Hopefully there is some surveillance video from the post office and the hotel to help us," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.The teen is expected to survive.