'He collapsed:' Police said teen shot to death after exiting vehicle in Denver Harbor area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person believed to be around 17 years old was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Denver Harbor area, according to police.Police said the shooting victim was talking to someone inside a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. on Woolworth near Market.The victim and man in the truck spoke for about five minutes until the victim got out of the vehicle and was shot, according to police."When the male exited the pickup truck, he collapsed due to a gunshot wound," said Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.Investigators were at the scene trying to obtain surveillance video. The motive is not yet known.