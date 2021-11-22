Shooter in white vehicle wanted after 24-year-old shot to death on Greenspoint near N. Beltway

Investigators released surveillance video images of the suspect vehicle from a Nov. 19, 2021, killing on Greenspoint near North Beltway. (Source: HPD)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of a car-to-car shooting that left a 24-year-old dead and 17 bullet holes in the victim's vehicle, Houston police have produced photos of a white sedan that they believe was driven by the alleged shooter.Houston Police Department released images on Monday in connection to the incident that took place in the area of Greenspoint Road and the North Sam Houston Parkway East at about 12:20 p.m. last Friday.In the incident, a white vehicle pulled up next to the victim's car at the intersection of Greenspoint and Benmar. The suspect then shot the victim multiple times.Police went on to say that the victim continued driving southbound on Greenspoint until he hit two other vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of Greenspoint and the tollway.The victim, who has been identified as Damon Abercrombie, was taken by ambulance from the scene to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.While police were able to identify a suspect vehicle from surveillance images, they could describe it only as a white, four-door sedan of an unknown make and model.No physical description of the suspect or suspects was given.Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).