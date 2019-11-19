16-year-old fugitive jumps onto airport tarmac to escape from police

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old passenger coming off a plane from Houston ran across the tarmac, climbed on top of a building, and jumped off the roof, according to police.Authorities say the United Airlines passenger has a felony warrant for second-degree burglary and was going to be picked up from the airport by deputies.Police believe the passenger knew he was going to be arrested and slipped through a crack in the jet bridge to get away Monday afternoon.According to police, the passenger then ran across the tarmac, climbed on top of another jet bridge and then climbed on top of the terminal building. He then jumped from the roof to the top of the jet bridge and then onto the ground, causing him to break his legs, according to police.Authorities say he was apprehended and no flights were impacted.