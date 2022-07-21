hit and run

Teen who fled with family to Houston area from Egypt died in hit-and-run as he was chased by dog

By
16-year-old being chased by dog killed in hit-and-run in Alief

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a pickup truck driver after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in the Alief area.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen was being chased by a dog in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

While he was being chased, the teen reportedly ran onto the roadway and was struck by a 2007-2014 white Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Chevy did not stop and render assistance, and instead fled the scene eastbound on Alief Clodine, investigators said.

Gonzalez said the child, whom he identified as Omar, was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving his mother and sister heartbroken.

"He (will) always be with me," Omar's younger sister, Khadija, said.

Omar, his mother, and Khadija moved to Houston as refugees three months ago, escaping violence in Egypt.

That's why we're only using their first names.

"He said to me, 'Don't worry, don't worry. I will work. I will study with work,'" Omar's mother, Rehab, said.

Rehab said Omar was registered to start school in the fall.

But, until then, he was working 10-hour shifts at a nearby store.

Tuesday night, he took the bus home, like he always did.

"His soul (doesn't) die," Rehab said. "I feel him near my face because he always hugs me."

The deadly crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs.

