15-year-old boy dies after truck crashes into tree in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy died after a truck crashed into a tree in Montgomery County.
It happened on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. on Firetower Road near McAlister.
Investigators said the teen was trapped inside the vehicle when paramedics arrived.
The man driving the truck was not injured, but a female passenger suffered a minor injury.
The boy died at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
